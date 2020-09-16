Dominion reports power outages in Augusta County area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dominion Energy reports 780 customers are without power on Tuesday night.

According to an outage map on the energy company’s website, a circuit is out.

As of 9:30 p.m., the estimated time for power to be restored is between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

