Fall allergy season well underway

(WHSV) — We are six days away from the first day of fall, and many people are dealing with allergies. Allergists say the timing of allergies in the fall is different from the actual season.

Ragweed is the fall pollen that triggers issues for some people. Local allergists say that ragweed comes out by early August, but behaves just like your typical spring pollen.

Rain washes pollen out of the air, but if there’s a long stretch of dry weather like what we’ve seen lately, ragweed keeps accumulating in the air.

“It peaks about Labor Day and then it starts to fall over that time period. By the end of September, its often dropped down to fairly low numbers. By a second good frost or Halloween, we are done with ragweed," said Dr. Steven Pence, a physician and allergist from Allergy & Asthma Associates of VA.

Dr. Pence said that the only allergies that typically occur during the winter are due to dust mites, mold, and pet dander which are year-round allergies.

“There are year-round pollens that are present. So we’ll have dust mite and mold and pet danders... and dust mite and molds may increase in the fall particularly when the leaves have fallen. We will see some increase in symptoms that would be semi-seasonal,” Dr. Pence said.

