First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall heading into the weekend

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The remnants of Sally will approach the area on Thursday, brining a few showers but not for the entire area. A cold front will help to keep the bulk of the rain south. High pressure settles back in for the weekend leading to plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: Another hazy evening but comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Remember wildfire smoke can lead to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets but thicker haze may just block out the sun completely.

Increasing clouds for the night as Sally moves into the southeast. That will send some cloud cover our way. Still cool overnight but not as chilly as the last few nights. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s with patchy fog.

THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sally will move closer to the area, but the cold front moving in will keep most of the moisture south of the area, at least the heaviest rain. However, the far northern edge of the remnants of Sally may impact part of our area. A warm afternoon despite the clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s. A few showers late afternoon, turning isolated for the evening.

The best chance of rain will be along and east of I-81 and from about Rockingham county south. This doesn’t mean northern spots won’t see any rain, but a much slimmer chance. Either way, rain will be on the lighter side. The breeze will pick up for the evening and will remain breezy for the night. Gusts around 20mph.

A few spotty light, on and off showers for the night as the rain continues to move east. Areas of fog and mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The remnants of Sally will approach the area later Thursday. A few showers possible, bulk of the activity will stay south of the area.(WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy for the day. We may have another hazy day from wildfire smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A crisp night, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Right now wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor for the day so it looks like we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy. A cool and refreshing night, lows in the low to mid 40s. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and comfortable, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear and cool overnight, lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A refreshing start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

Feeling more like fall today ahead of the remnants of Sally

High pressure will be in control but smoke from the western wildfires will continue to lead to hazy skies. The remnants of Sally will approach the area on Thursday, brining a few showers. A cold front will help to keep the bulk of the rain south of the area, and will cross the area on Friday. High pressure settles back in for the weekend leading to plenty of sunshine.

It’s not uncommon for wildfire smoke to be wrapped up into the jetstream and into the atmospheric flow and carried other places far away from where fires are burning. What’s unique right now, is how much smoke there is across the Midwest and East Coast, all from the wildfire smoke across the western United States.

High pressure will be in control for most of the week but smoke from the western wildfires will continue to lead to hazy skies. MONDAY: Staying hazy tonight and over the next few days. This is all from wildfire smoke across the western U.S. which has been brought east from the jetstream. Air quality will not be poor and you can’t smell the smoke. This will just continue to lead to a hazy and milky sky. A very pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cool overnight, chilly in some spots with lows falling into the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 50s for the Valley. TUESDAY: A refreshing start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine continues (more haze, less sunshine) for the day as wildfire smoke continues in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Mild with highs in the low 70s. A great day to get outside. Staying hazy for the evening. Remember wildfire smoke can lead to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets but thicker haze may just block out the sun completely. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s. Cooler overnight, lows falling into the low to mid 40s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 40s for the Valley, what a cool night!WEDNESDAY: Another cool and crisp start with temperatures rising into the 50s. A beautiful day with hazy sunshine again. Likely thick haze at times. With more of a southerly breeze, highs will be slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sally will move closer to the area, but high pressure to the north will keep most of the moisture south of the area. A cold front will move across our are from the north, so any rain will be from the cold front. Liely a few showers later in the day. A warm afternoon despite the clouds, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Timing may change with the front so we will keep you updated. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.FRIDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy and mild for the day, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A crisp night, lows in the mid to upper 40s. SATURDAY and SUNDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. However, wildfire smoke may still affect our skies locally so it’s possible the haze may continue into the weekend. Otherwise, a great day to get out and enjoy. Cool overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.