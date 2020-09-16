First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall heading into the weekend

(WHSV) - The remnants of Sally will approach the area on Thursday, brining a few showers but not for the entire area. A cold front will help to keep the bulk of the rain south. High pressure settles back in for the weekend leading to plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: Another hazy evening but comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Remember wildfire smoke can lead to more vibrant sunrises and sunsets but thicker haze may just block out the sun completely.

Increasing clouds for the night as Sally moves into the southeast. That will send some cloud cover our way. Still cool overnight but not as chilly as the last few nights. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s with patchy fog.

THURSDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Sally will move closer to the area, but the cold front moving in will keep most of the moisture south of the area, at least the heaviest rain. However, the far northern edge of the remnants of Sally may impact part of our area. A warm afternoon despite the clouds, highs in the low to mid 70s. A few showers late afternoon, turning isolated for the evening.

The best chance of rain will be along and east of I-81 and from about Rockingham county south. This doesn’t mean northern spots won’t see any rain, but a much slimmer chance. Either way, rain will be on the lighter side. The breeze will pick up for the evening and will remain breezy for the night. Gusts around 20mph.

A few spotty light, on and off showers for the night as the rain continues to move east. Areas of fog and mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The remnants of Sally will approach the area later Thursday. A few showers possible, bulk of the activity will stay south of the area. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Another comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy for the day. We may have another hazy day from wildfire smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A crisp night, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A refreshing morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Right now wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor for the day so it looks like we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy. A cool and refreshing night, lows in the low to mid 40s. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly sunny and comfortable, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear and cool overnight, lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A refreshing start with morning temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

