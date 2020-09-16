Four employees to test for COVID-19 at Lola’s Delicatessen

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Lola’s Delicatessen reported that four employees would be tested for COVID-19 on their Facebook page.

“A local outbreak from a wedding has infected people who are just one degree of separation from some of us, and it feels a little too close to the deli for comfort. We have asked four of our employees to get tested and quarantine, until the results come back at a minimum,” the post says.

Lola’s has decided to close the deli for the remainder of the week until they have more information to proceed and will continue to pay its employees while the deli is closed.

The post states that no one at the deli has shown COVID-19 symptoms and the employees who are being tested for the virus have not worked this week.

“We are taking this measure only as a proactive one, to protect the health of all of us, as we continue to navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the post says.

"We are taking this measure only as a proactive one, to protect the health of all of us, as we continue to navigate this incredibly difficult time," the post says.

