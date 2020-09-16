Grace Christian School sees uptick in reports of COVID-19 cases

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — According to a statement from Grace Christian School in Staunton, the school is seeing an uptick in reports of COVID-19 cases since Labor Day weekend.

The school says that full measures are being taken to contact students and families who may be directly impacted and some grades are remaining off-campus for the time being.

The school was closed for a period of time to address contact tracing and cleaning as recommended by the CDC. The school will continue to work with the Central Shenandoah Health Department to determine its next steps.

Anyone who was directly exposed has been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

The school says they are not reporting further information at this time. Stay with WHSV for updates.

