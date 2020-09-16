Harrisonburg City Schools plan with health department after positive COVID-19 case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 at Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg, according to superintendent Dr. Michael Richards.

The school will be closed for the next several days.

School leaders are now working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine the next steps.

“Our part of that is to provide contact information of people that they need to speak to,” Richards said. “We provided the contact to the three employees and now with the one who has the positive diagnosis.”

Richards said he expects an update on contact tracing from the health department on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.