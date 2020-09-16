Advertisement

HFD firefighters receive recognition for life-saving actions, commitment

The team of firefighters with HFD who rescued a family from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this year.
The team of firefighters with HFD who rescued a family from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this year.(City of Harrisonburg Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A team of firefighters at the Harrisonburg Fire Department received recognition for their life-saving actions, as well as an HFD Battalion Chief for his commitment to the city, on Sept. 15 at the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution’s annual awards ceremony.

According to a press release from the City of Harrisonburg, Captain Curtis Chandler, Firefighter Eric Higgs and Firefighter Matthew McCray received the organization’s Life Saving Commendation and Medal.

On May 26, 2020, the team of firefighters staffing Engine 23 responded to a medical emergency in the 1700 block of Buttonwood Court in Harrisonburg. At the scene, the crew found two people unconscious inside a residence and rescued six people, including several young children, from a home that was filled with carbon monoxide.

Battalion Chief/Deputy Fire Marshal Mike Armstrong received the Fire Services Commendation and Medal. Armstrong has served as the city’s Deputy Fire Marshal and has overseen the Community Risk Reduction Division with HFD since 2014.

