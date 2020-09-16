‘It makes me sick’: Black Lives Matter sign, vehicles vandalized at Va. woman’s home

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – Police in Virginia are investigating after a woman said her property was vandalized because of a yard sign.

Beverly Grimmett said she found her tires slashed and the word “killer” spray-painted on her car after months of antagonism over her support of Black Lives Matter.

“It makes me sick. I don’t understand people’s lack of empathy,” she said.

Her newest sign reading “Hate has no home here” comes in response to what she describes as months of targeted attacks aimed at her Black Lives Matter yard sign.

“I ordered a sign, put it in the yard, and that was in the beginning of the summer, and pretty soon after bags of dog poop started getting left next to it,” Grimmett said.

She said it happened nine different times, about once a week since June, and then Monday she said things escalated.

When she was leaving to go to work, she saw that someone had spray-painted the “All Lives Matter” acronym on the side of her work truck and slashed the front tire.

“Then when I got to work in my regular vehicle, we got out and saw the word ‘killer’ written on the front of that one,” she said.

That’s all in addition to the Black Lives Matter sign being spray-painted over.

“I don’t understand why people can’t embrace what Black Lives Matter means and why it’s so important to us, and how you can’t step outside of yourself and see everyone like you, that’s not you,” Grimmett said.

She’s stepping up her home security, and she hopes whoever is responsible is caught and made to explain themselves.

“The only opposition to Black Lives Matter is ‘Black lives don’t matter,’ and is that what you’re really saying? And I want them to say it to my face and explain it me.”

Neighborhood supporters are pledging to give Grimmett more signs to add to her lawn. In the meantime, she said she won’t be intimidated.

“I’m not leaving, and my sign’s not coming down.”

Copyright 2020 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.