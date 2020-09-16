JMU football resuming offseason workouts
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University football team is resuming offseason workouts.
The news was confirmed to WHSV Thursday afternoon after it was first reported by Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record. The Dukes' offseason conditioning program had been put on hold since August 27 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program but JMU received approval to resume activities Thursday.
A JMU spokesperson tells WHSV the “majority” of sports teams at JMU are resuming athletic activities Thursday with a few programs still paused due to COVID-19 numbers. Most athletic programs at JMU were paused in late August/early September due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests.
JMU football is preparing to play a spring season in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.