JMU football resuming offseason workouts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison University football team is resuming offseason workouts.

The news was confirmed to WHSV Thursday afternoon after it was first reported by Greg Madia of the Daily News-Record. The Dukes' offseason conditioning program had been put on hold since August 27 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program but JMU received approval to resume activities Thursday.

The boys are back in town!!! pic.twitter.com/sYxsMejk7M — Marcus Hall-Oliver (@mhalloliver) September 16, 2020

A JMU spokesperson tells WHSV the “majority” of sports teams at JMU are resuming athletic activities Thursday with a few programs still paused due to COVID-19 numbers. Most athletic programs at JMU were paused in late August/early September due to an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests.

JMU football is preparing to play a spring season in 2021.

Confirming what @Madia_DNRSports first reported. @JMUFootball resuming workouts today.



I'm also told that "the majority" of sports teams are resuming today. "A few are still paused", according to a #JMU spokesperson — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 16, 2020

