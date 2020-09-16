Advertisement

legacieats delivers over 10,000 meals to neighbors in need

legacieats delivered meals to the Gypsy Hill House in Staunton on Wednesday.
legacieats delivered meals to the Gypsy Hill House in Staunton on Wednesday.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A non-profit called, legacieats began as a Youtube channel for Steve Easton and Jocelynn Crum to share their love of cooking through recipes.

“We bought a smoker, and Steve smoked a bunch of meat one night, and there’s always a bunch leftover,” Crum said.

So, they took to Facebook to offer up what was left to their Facebook friends.

“We were really surprised at the number of people who reached out and didn’t just want meat, they needed food. These were friends, close friends,” Crum said.

After seeing that need, the two decided to start making meals and delivering groceries to whoever wanted it, and they have since delivered over 10,000 meals to people in the area of Charlottesville and Augusta County.

“We really slowed down and took a look at the status quo and how that applied to food scarcity and really noticed a huge mental impact that the COVID thing had done,” Easton said.

There are no requirements that need to be met in order to get help from legacieats. All they ask is for your name, address, phone number, number of people in your family and if there are any food restrictions.

“We want people to be able to approach us, to be able to involve themselves in breaking bread and having their neighbors come to their aid and show them that they’re cared about. They’re considered. They’re very much loved because we’re in this together. They’re not alone,” Easton said.

He said using their skillsets is the best way they know how to give back, and it get them back to who they are at their core.

“There’s nothing more Virginia than helping those around us. There’s nothing more Valley, there’s nothing more Charlottesville than spreading these resources and making sure that those with less have a little bit more because we definitely have enough to go around,” Easton said.

Eason and Crum also noted that legacieats is more than just the food the offer. They also look forward to the relationships they build and the network that has been created over the last several months, among the neighbors who reach out and those who volunteer to help deliver meals.

“There’s so much despair right now, and there’s so much suffering. That little bit of hope can go a long way and save lives, really,” Easton said.

legacieats delivers meals Tuesday through Friday and distributes around 600 to 700 meals a week.

“We do everything from scratch from the sauces to the street corn and even the baked goods,” Easton said. “We put as much love as we can into that. Some nights we stay up all night long taking care of this stuff because we don’t want to give you leftovers. We want you to feel like you’re coming over to the house and breaking bread with us.”

legacieats does accept donations in order to continue serving the surrounding communities. Lowe’s, Home Depot, ACE Hardware and Valley Good Neighbor are few examples of who has supported legacieats.

“We do put in some of our own money when we’re short because we just don’t want to say 'no, we don’t have food for you this week,” Crum said.

You can reach out to legacieats through Facebook or by emailing legacieats@gmail.com.

“We ask that you choose love, as hard as that may be sometimes. That’s all that we ask. Keep your head up, and try your best and know that you’re not alone. You’re cared about, you’re very much considered and you’re deeply loved,” Easton said.

