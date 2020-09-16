Locals share their COVID-19 Halloween plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Wearing a mask on Halloween is fine, but social distancing while trick or treating may call for some creativity. This year some residents in Harrisonburg said they don’t know if they will be going door to door.

“If they decide not to do it, we probably have our little thing and buy some candy from the grocery store,” said Harrisonburg native, Tammy.

Glens Fair Price Store owner, Melinda Bare, said they have not ordered as many costumes for the store as they usually do.

“I think people will not stop partying or celebrating but I think it is going to be a very slow Halloween,” Bare said.

Bare said even though it may look different she is still looking forward to the spooky holiday.

“I’m always excited about Halloween, it is my very, very best time and has always been all of my life,” Bare explained.

Harrisonburg does not coordinate citywide trick or treating but encourages residents to safely coordinate Halloween activities with neighbors.

