Mom saves 8-year-old son nearly suffocated in freak seat belt accident

By WBZ Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts mother had no time to waste when her 8-year-old son managed to wrap a seat belt around his neck. First responders say what she did next saved his life.

It was pure mother’s instinct. Siobhan Sherbovich and her kids were in the car Sunday afternoon in Bedford, Massachusetts, when 8-year-old Brayden became tangled in his seat belt. He was choking and turning blue.

“Before I could even process anything, he was basically hanging from the ceiling,” Sherbovich said.

Police do not believe 8-year-old Brayden will have any lasting health complications as a result of the incident, thanks to his mom's heroic actions.
Though she tried, the mother could not release the belt because the locking mechanism had engaged. But she didn’t panic. Instead, she ran into a nearby hair salon and asked for scissors.

“At the time, I didn’t know if it was open or not. I was ready to break down windows,” Sherbovich said.

Hair stylist Daisey LaCourse called 911, while Sherbovich used her scissors to cut the seat belt.

“I cut him loose from the top of the ceiling, and he falls out of the car, just completely unconscious, onto the ground,” Sherbovich said.

The mother then administered CPR and got Brayden breathing and conscious again.

“He just went, ‘What happened? I’m OK’ and just stared at me, looking like he was from another planet,” Sherbovich said.

The 8-year-old was taken to be evaluated at the hospital. Police do not believe he will have any lasting health complications as a result of the incident.

To first responders, Sherbovich is a heroic figure.

“Let’s face it. Police and fire are trained on how to handle this type of situation. There’s no playbook on a parent how to do it. For her to keep cool, to go into a facility, a salon, get a pair of scissors, come out, cut the seat belt off her son, begin CPR and essentially save his life is just absolutely amazing,” said Police Chief Bob Bongiorno.

Bongiorno said he had never encountered anything like this in his 25 years of public safety.

Authorities say all kids need a booster seat until their knees bend at the end of the seat when their back and bottoms are against the seat back. In most cases, that happens when they are between 8 and 12 years old.

Copyright 2020 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

News

Harrisonburg City Schools plan with health department after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
At least one person tested positive for COVID-19 at Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg, according to superintendent Dr. Michael Richards. The school will be closed for the next several days. School leaders are now working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine the next steps. “Our part of that is to provide contact information of people that they need to speak to,” Richards said. “We provided the contact to the three employees and now with the one who has the positive diagnosis.” Richards said he expects an update on contact tracing from the health department on Wednesday.

News

Gov. Northam holds COVID-19 briefing, discusses 2020 election, absentee ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
Gov. Ralph Northam held a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss upcoming plans for handling the coronavirus pandemic. Northam began his briefing with an overview of the Virginia Department of Health’s recent COVID-19 update. Northam said that statewide, Virginia is averaging about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, and the state’s percent positivity rate is at 6.8%. The percent positivity rate has been decreasing for 12 days, Northam said. Northam said that due to the added restrictions in the Hampton Roads area, the percent positivity of COVID-19 cases in the eastern region of Virginia has decreased for 16 days. Although an increase in occupied hospital beds had occurred, Northam and his team were “very pleased with the region’s progress, and last week [they] lifted the restrictions.” The southwest region of Virginia is seeing a rise in new cases, and percent positivity is at 8.1%. The central region of Virginia is not far behind, Northam said. Local health departments and officials continue to look at these statistics. “It is our behavior that will get this pandemic behind us,” Northam said. “I appreciate all Virginians being responsible and being a part of the solution.” Northam spoke briefly about the COVIDWISE app — which has had 515,824 downloads statewide. Virginia’s moratorium on rent and utilities expires on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and Northam said he has asked that it be extended until Oct. 5. This, he said, will give the general assembly the time they need to finalize the state’s budget. Meanwhile, $42 million in CARES Act funding has been funded for additional PPE distribution, and the Virginia National Guard is continuing to help with COVID-19 testing events. Northam then began discussing the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; so far, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov. Absentee ballots will have prepaid postage and additional security measures, including a barcode that you can use to track your ballot. You can choose to mail your ballot or use a secure dropoff location at polling places and registrar offices on election day. Starting Friday, Sept. 18, you can vote early in-person at your local registrar’s office, until Oct. 31. Or you can vote in-person on election day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CARES Act funding will help to ensure that all election officers will have PPE equipment, and increased sanitation efforts and social distancing will be enforced at polling places on election day. Northam also urged Virginians to complete the 2020 Census and to get their flu shot. September is suicide awareness month. Northam said that 17 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States. Any veteran who is having difficulty can call the Military Crisis Line and the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255. You can watch the briefing below or on the governor’s Facebook page.