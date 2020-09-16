NCAA announces changes for FCS spring season in 2021

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The NCAA D1 Council announced changes for the FCS 2021 spring season Thursday evening.

The FCS Playoffs will feature 16 teams in the spring, eight less than the normal amount of 24 teams that usually qualify for the postseason. The FCS Playoffs are scheduled to take place from April 18 through May 15 and teams are permitted to play up to eight regular-season games.

Teams can begin on-field practice September 21 and hold “spring practice” during the fall semester of 2020. To read more rules about the FCS 2021 spring season, click here.

James Madison released the following statement Thursday after the NCAA D1 Council’s announcement:

"Today’s guidance from the NCAA Division I Council was an important step for our preparation for a healthy 2020-21 competitive year. Now that we have a confirmed date of November 25 for a start to college basketball, the FCS playoffs to occur April 18 to May 15 and multiple other important updates, we have a more defined structure to build our schedules and prepare our student-athletes for competition. Much work lies ahead as we work with the Colonial Athletic Association to define automatic qualifier processes across all sports and other logistics, in addition to working through schedules for all sports with other regional institutions.

Based upon the dates announced by the NCAA, there is an impact to our basketball seasons and our inaugural season in the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Rest assured that the facility remains on target for a November opening, and we are still anticipating home competition in that venue this season. We will have additional communication directly to season ticket holders regarding the impact of the NCAA’s date change."

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.