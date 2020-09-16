Nelson County’s Wintergreen releases winter guidelines

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Since it is starting to feel like fall, why not start thinking about winter sports?

Wintergreen Resort General Manager Rod Kessler says there are tentative plans to start the ski season on December 11. However, that is dependent on the weather.

“In addition to following all CDC and local regulations, Wintergreen will require face coverings, will make the necessary changes to allow for physical distancing, and will closely monitor employee health including requiring employees to stay home if they are sick. Similarly, we encourage guests to not visit if they are not feeling well or have any symptoms of COVID-19. We will implement additional precautions related to ski school, rental equipment, food and beverage, and hospitality,” Kessler said in a post to the resort’s website Tuesday, September 15. “We are asking everyone to support these necessary changes and cooperate with resort workers who are in the challenging role of ensuring everyone’s safety. Guests who don’t comply with the guidelines will be asked to leave.”

There will be an online advance reservation system in cases there is limited terrain and crowds.

The resort asks that season pass holders download the Wintergreen App for updates.

