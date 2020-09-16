New charges filed after Pa. firefighter arrested in Chesterfield in FBI child sex sting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - New charges have been filed against a Pennsylvania firefighter who was arrested in Chesterfield for allegedly trying to meet up with a 10-year-old child for sex.

A grand jury indicted Brian Koasanovich, a firefighter for the city of Pittsburgh, with multiple sexual offenses involving a minor, including attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted aggravated sexual abuse with children.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department says he was identified as part of an FBI investigation and says the charges against him are “deeply disturbing.”

According to NBC affiliate WPXI, federal documents say Koasanovich was arrested at a Chili’s in Midlothian by undercover agents on Tuesday.

Federal documents say Koasanovich contacted an undercover agent, who was acting as a mother, on “Alt.com” where he claimed to be 50 years old and from Pittsburgh, WPXI reports.

They then started a conversation on the messaging platform “Kik,” where the two discussed meeting for sex involving a 10-year-old girl and the mother, according to WPXI.

Pittsburgh officials said Koasanovich removed from duty and placed on unpaid administrative leave pending an investigation.

ALERT: City of Pittsburgh, Public Safety and Bureau of Fire officials learned this evening that a city firefighter was... Posted by Pittsburgh Public Safety Department on Thursday, February 20, 2020

