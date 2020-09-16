Renovation work completed on John C. Myers Elementary School

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — After a year and a half of work, the renovation on John C. Myers Elementary School in Rockingham County has been completed.

“There’s been a complete renovation of our mechanical system meaning heating and our cooling, plumbing new lighting fixtures, new flooring,” Beck Roadcap, the school’s principal said.

It’s not enough to say a lot of work has been done at the former Rockingham County middle school turned elementary school. Since 2016 plans have been in the works to bring the school up to date and expanded for the growing student population.

The lockers have stayed but there’s a new loading dock for custodial staff, the cafeteria received upgraded equipment, and classroom space was repurposed.

“We’ve been able to turn some spaces that were not the greatest into much more productive places for children to be,” Roadcap said.

A STEM lab has been added along with expansion on the art and music classrooms. Sensory and other classrooms have taken the space of an older gym and locker room that was once at the school.

With the added space the school feels a little empty as less than half the number of students returned physically back to the classroom last week.

Teachers and staff said they are looking forward to the day everyone can return and enjoy their new school together.

“I think it’s gotten us more excited to want to have them back," Roadcap said. "I mean we’re already wishing we had them here but even more to be able to use some of the spaces that we know that they’ll love to be in.”

