Shenandoah National Park to host virtual field trips for K through 12 students

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While students are learning online, field trips are going virtual, too.

Shenandoah National Park rangers will lead curriculum-based science programs, which can be tailored to all grade levels and students K-12.

Elsie Fisher, an educational technician with the park, said usual field trips to SNP allow children to use their senses, critical think and problem solve.

To keep SNP staff, teachers and students safe, virtual field trips were created.

“We have puppets. We have costumes that we dress up in,” Fisher said. "We have a lot of questions and answers and really have just been brainstorming as much as we can to create an experience that, even though these students might not be able to come here and physically explore this park, they’re still getting a great taste of what Shenandoah is.”

Fisher said SNP wanted to still provide educational opportunities for students and knew they had to get creative to do so.

Field trips are offered Sept. 14 through Nov. 20, Monday through Friday.

Fisher said reservations are required. For more information or to schedule a virtual field trip, email shen_education@nps.gov.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.