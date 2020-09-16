Advertisement

Trump not ready to OK TikTok deal, admits US won’t get cut

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to get a report Thursday about Oracle’s bid for the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok and admitted there is no legal path to letting the U.S. Treasury get a cut of the deal — a proposition experts had criticized as unprecedented and possibly illegal.

“I’m not prepared to sign off on anything. I have to see the deal,” Trump told White House reporters Wednesday evening about Oracle’s interest in TikTok.

Some in the U.S. have raised concerns about the deal, fearing that ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company that owns TikTok, would maintain access to information on the 100 million TikTok users in the United States.

“It has to be 100% as far as national security is concerned,” Trump said.

The president previously said that he would ban TikTok if it wasn’t sold to an American company. In an Aug. 6 order, Trump said TikTok “reportedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive,” is potentially a source for disinformation campaigns and “threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information.”

TikTok maintains that it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and would not do so, says it does not censor videos at the request of Chinese authorities and notes that moderators for U.S. operations are led by a U.S. team.

Trump said he was stunned to learn that the Treasury could not receive any payment in exchange for the U.S. signing off on the deal.

“Amazingly, I find that you’re not allowed to do that,” Trump said. “If they’re willing to make big payments to the government they’re not allowed because ... there’s no legal path to doing that. ... How foolish can we (the United States) be?”

TikTok, which says it has 100 million users in the U.S. and 700 million globally, is known for fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes. It’s also home to more political material, some of which is critical of Trump.

The Oracle arrangement, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to speak publicly, entrusts TikTok’s U.S. user data to Oracle, which would oversee technical operations for TikTok in the U.S. Oracle won’t develop code for the app, but will review it and updates to it.

Not all Republicans are on board with the Oracle deal. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a frequent critic of both China and the tech sector, called for the government to reject the Oracle partnership and instead pursue a full sale of TikTok in the U.S. or ban the app.

“An ongoing ‘partnership’ that allows for anything other than the full emancipation of the TikTok software from potential Chinese Communist Party control is completely unacceptable, and flatly inconsistent with the President’s Executive Order of Aug. 6,” he wrote on Tuesday.

A group of six other Republican senators led by Marco Rubio of Florida on Wednesday sent a letter to the president expressing reservations about the partnership agreement with Oracle, saying that it appears to have “significant unresolved national security issues” and that a deal “must ensure that TikTok’s U.S. operations, data and algorithms are entirely outside the control of ByteDance or any Chinese-state directed actors.”

A Trump executive order has set a Sept. 20 deadline, although it isn’t clear what will happen on that day. TikTok has sued to stop the ban, which also affects a separately owned Chinese messaging app, WeChat, which is used by several million in the U.S.

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov. On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend. The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November. On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well. For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down. On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines. On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people. State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data. For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes. Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower. Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,771 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although one licensed nursing facility is reporting PPE supply problems such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns. The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day. The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future. entral Shenandoah Health District: 4,746 total cases • Augusta County - 443 (+7 from Tuesday) • Bath County - 4 • Buena Vista - 78 • Harrisonburg - 2,293 (+24 from Tuesday) • Highland County - 6 • Lexington - 48 (+1 from Tuesday) • Rockbridge County - 93 (+1 from Tuesday) • Rockingham County - 1,312 (+18 from Tuesday) • Staunton - 220 (+1 from Tuesday) • Waynesboro - 249 (+1 from Tuesday) Outbreaks: 30, with 9 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 17 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 2 in an educational setting | 1,922 cases associated with outbreaks Total tests: 48,800 Local percent positivity: 9.7% Lord Fairfax Health District: 2,962 total cases • Clarke County - 88 • Frederick County - 823 (+2 from Tuesday) • Page County - 378 (+2 from Tuesday) • Shenandoah County - 793 (+2 from Tuesday) • Warren County - 409 (+2 from Tuesday) • Winchester - 471 Outbreaks: 32, with 12 in long-term care facilities, 7 in healthcare settings, 12 in congregate settings, and 1 in a correctional facility | 883 cases associated with outbreaks Total tests: 51,779 Local percent positivity: 5.7%

