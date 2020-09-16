Advertisement

VHSL expected to adopt sports plan Thursday

The Virginia High School League is expected to adopt a plan detailing a schedule for the return of sports during the VHSL Executive Committee meeting Thursday.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia High School League is expected to adopt a plan detailing a schedule for the return of sports during the VHSL Executive Committee meeting Thursday.

The “Championships +1” model is likely to be approved Thursday and would have teams playing 60% of their normal regular season schedule before a modified postseason that would feature less teams than usual during the 2020-2021 school year.

“We’re pretty excited about that," said Spotswood High School principal Robert Dansey, who serves as a member of the VHSL Executive Committee. "It’s a ray of hope for our students, our coaches, our families, and our communities.”

The “Championships +1” plan would allow for teams not advancing to the postseason to play an extra game following their regular season schedule. Meanwhile, the teams that do make the playoffs would still have a chance to compete for a championship.

“I think every kid’s dream...is to play in a championship at the end of the year," said East Rockingham High School principal Eric Baylor, who also serves as a member of the VHSL Executive Committee. "A state championship or a district championship or a regional championship so that was a huge part of it.”

Winter sports are expected to begin in December, fall sports in late February or early March, and spring sports teams would take the field in April of 2021 if the “Championships +1” model is adopted by the VHSL.

“That’s really the push behind this, again, to make sure that we are able to offer our families and their student-athletes a little bit of excitement," said Dansey. "It will be a busy four months, five months as we get into December but we are looking forward to that.”

VHSL athletics have been put on hold since early March due to COVID-19.

