VSP investigating fatal crash in Madison Co.

Virginia State Police.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash along Route 230 in Madison County.

The crash occurred around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, near South Seminole Trail.

VSP says a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was heading east on Rt. 230 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 77-year-old Charles E. Bright, was wearing a seat belt but suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Investigators say Bright later succumbed to his injuries, and that a medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash.

Virginia State Police was assisted by Madison County Fire and EMS, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

