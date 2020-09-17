Augusta County parent shares her views on the schools’ reopening

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this month, Augusta County Public Schools started the year in a hybrid-format with virtual learning three days and in-person learning for two days.

Following the start of the school year, there have been multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases at various Augusta County schools.

Despite concerns all over the district, not all parents feel the same way.

“If it’s between the two extremes, I’m really happy with this middle hybrid ground,” said ACPS parent, Karen Reeder.

Reeder has four children, two whom opted for the virtual format. She is now considering starting her eldest son on the hybrid-format, as well.

“As I am observing things and it seems like they’re are being really safe and careful. They are all wearing masks and spacing them apart and doing the A-B days,” Reeder explained.

According to press releases from ACPS Superintendent Eric Bond, Augusta County public schools continue to follow CDC guidelines on reopening cleaning and disinfecting public spaces.

