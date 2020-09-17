Charlottesville-based missionaries offering free Spanish classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Missionaries in the Charlottesville area are giving back and volunteering their time to teach Spanish virtually.

The coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for church missionaries to provide services in-person, but members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering Spanish classes to people in Charlottesville.

Missionaries have been posting on Facebook encouraging anyone interested in learning Spanish to contact them.

“These missionaries particularly have been called to serve as Spanish-speaking missionaries, so they’re here in the Charlottesville area available to talk with people in Spanish,” Waynesboro Virginia Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Communications Director Michael McCleve said.

Anyone interested in signing up for a Spanish class with a missionary can go to their Facebook page, Virginia Spanish Class, to get started.

