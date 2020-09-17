Chesterfield pit bull ‘Petey’ wows TikTok viewers with over 9 million views

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.
On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.
The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.
On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.
For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.
On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.
On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.
State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.
For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.
Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.
Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,771 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems – although one licensed nursing facility is reporting PPE supply problems such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.
The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.
The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.
Central Shenandoah Health District: 4,746 total cases
• Augusta County - 443 (+7 from Tuesday)
• Bath County - 4
• Buena Vista - 78
• Harrisonburg - 2,293 (+24 from Tuesday)
• Highland County - 6
• Lexington - 48 (+1 from Tuesday)
• Rockbridge County - 93 (+1 from Tuesday)
• Rockingham County - 1,312 (+18 from Tuesday)
• Staunton - 220 (+1 from Tuesday)
• Waynesboro - 249 (+1 from Tuesday)
Outbreaks: 30, with 9 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 17 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 2 in an educational setting | 1,922 cases associated with outbreaks
Total tests: 48,800
Local percent positivity: 9.7%
Lord Fairfax Health District: 2,962 total cases
• Clarke County - 88
• Frederick County - 823 (+2 from Tuesday)
• Page County - 378 (+2 from Tuesday)
• Shenandoah County - 793 (+2 from Tuesday)
• Warren County - 409 (+2 from Tuesday)
• Winchester - 471
Outbreaks: 32, with 12 in long-term care facilities, 7 in healthcare settings, 12 in congregate settings, and 1 in a correctional facility | 883 cases associated with outbreaks
Total tests: 51,779
Local percent positivity: 5.7%