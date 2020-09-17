Chesterfield pit bull ‘Petey’ wows TikTok viewers with over 9 million views

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - When one Chesterfield resident met her pit bull “Petey,” she says she “instantly” fell in love with him. The pup had the same effect on TikTok — and now has more than 250,000 followers and over 9 million views on the video app.

Jaimy Blazynski said she adopted Petey in Connecticut five years ago after he spent six months in the pound. Since then, she and the 6-year-old dog have moved to Virginia.

“He fills this house with so much love and happiness,” Blazynski said.

Blazynski said that the TikTok videos really started after COVID-19 shutdowns brought a halt to her primary business.

“I didn’t have any expectations but it’s been super exciting,” Blazynski said. “My primary business shut down so a lot of people struggled and experience different stress, I didn’t want to take the path of struggles and stress, I wanted to create and make something fun out of it.”

One video, where Petey “argues” that he doesn’t want to go outside in the rain, has been seen by 9.8 million people and liked by more than 2 million.

“He was just crying because he didn’t want to go outside,” said Blazynski. “I just turned it into something really fun that could be shared. We really had no idea he was going to be so popular and loved.”

Blazynski also started a website called “Petey’s Toy Box” where she sells some of the dog’s favorite toys and branded merchandise.

