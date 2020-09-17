Advertisement

COVID-19 case at Clymore Elementary School

logo for Augusta County Public Schools
logo for Augusta County Public Schools(Augusta County Public Schools)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) -

Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Bond notified parents of students at Clymore Elementary School of a positive case of COVID-19 in either a student or staff member.

The letter states he/she contracted the virus within the community.

Bond wrote extra cleaning mitigation strategies have been put in place in certain areas.

In the letter, Bond states schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces.

There are things parents and family members can do to assist the effort:

  • Stay home from school or work if sick, even if symptoms are mild.
  • Wear a face covering in areas where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve), and then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
  • Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Take care of your health overall. Stay current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eat well, and exercise to help your body stay resilient.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

Village Inn struggling with buffet-style restaurant during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
In Rockingham County, staff at the Village Inn said even though they’re following COVID-19 guidelines, they’re struggling to get guests and customers into their buffet-style restaurant. Betty Cook, the food and beverage manager, said food prices have gone up and it’s not easy to prepare for an unknown crowd. “It’s very, very difficult to prepare just enough and not too much because it’s going to go in the trash. Then you don’t prepare enough and you have two mechanics from down the street who are hungry and want to eat and are on a time limit." Customers are required to wear masks and gloves while eating at the buffet, which Cook said has been an issue with some people. “I’ve had people that have been my customers for years that are like, no offense but until that’s done we’re not coming in,” Cook said. “How do you combat that? You don’t.” Cook said the Village Inn had some summer travelers, but nothing compared to years past. She added changes to the Rockingham County Fair was “devastating" for business.

News

Staunton reelection

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

Staunton citizens form committee to explore recall election

Updated: 7 hours ago
A group of concerned Staunton citizens wants to explore the possibility of a recall election for Staunton’s four most recently elected members -- Mayor Andrea Oakes, Vice Mayor Mark Robertson, Stephen Claffey, and Amy Darby.

Latest News

Local

Village Inn struggling with buffet-style restaurant during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Staff at the Village Inn said even though they’re following COVID-19 guidelines, they’re struggling to get guests and customers into their buffet-style restaurant.

Local

Staunton City Attorney resigns after 16 years, replacement process begins

Updated: 8 hours ago
After 16 years, Doug Guynn has resigned from his position as attorney for the City of Staunton.

News

VHSL expected to adopt "Championships +1" model Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
VHSL expected to adopt "Championships +1" model Thursday

State

Chesterfield pit bull ‘Petey’ wows TikTok viewers with over 9 million views

Updated: 11 hours ago
When one Chesterfield resident met her pit bull “Petey,” she says she “instantly” fell in love with him. The pup had the same effect on TikTok — and now has more than 250,000 followers and over 9 million views on the video app.

State

Disabled man says Richmond nursing home threw him out

Updated: 11 hours ago
Steven Brown says medical professionals put his life in jeopardy when Bonview Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Richmond, threw him out on the street.

Local

Augusta Health holds groundbreaking ceremony for new pavilion

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Augusta Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, September 16, for a dedicated outpatient pavilion slated to open in late 2022 in Fishersville.