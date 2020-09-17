COVID-19 case at Clymore Elementary School

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) -

Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Bond notified parents of students at Clymore Elementary School of a positive case of COVID-19 in either a student or staff member.

The letter states he/she contracted the virus within the community.

Bond wrote extra cleaning mitigation strategies have been put in place in certain areas.

In the letter, Bond states schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces.

There are things parents and family members can do to assist the effort:

Stay home from school or work if sick, even if symptoms are mild.

Wear a face covering in areas where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve), and then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Take care of your health overall. Stay current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eat well, and exercise to help your body stay resilient.

