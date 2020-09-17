CVS Health opens COVID-19 testing sites in Harrisonburg, Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — CVS Health has announced it will open an additional 21 new COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia — one of them being in Harrisonburg, and another being in Staunton.

These new testing sites will open on Sept. 18, according to CVS Health.

Self-swab tests are free to patients and available to individuals who meet the CDC’s criteria. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment, and a parent or guardian must complete an online registration form for minor patients. Patients aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come to get tested.

When arriving for testing, patients should follow the instructions of CVS staff. Procedures vary by location, and patients will be given instructions and a test kit by a CVS Pharmacy team member. According to CVS Health, most test results will be available within 2-3 days.

The new COVID-19 testing center in Harrisonburg will be located at 1151 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801, and the testing center in Staunton will be located at 1310 Churchville Avenue, (SWC), Staunton, Va. 24401.

