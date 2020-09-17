Advertisement

Father, daughter create candy chute to keep Halloween safe during pandemic

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A father and daughter hope their creativity will help everyone enjoy Halloween despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is an idea Andrew Beattie said he had been thinking about a while.

So with the help of his daughter, Beattie created a candy chute for Halloween.

“I thought this would be a good year with every going on right now in the world to put something together,” Beattie explained.

Put together with supplies from around the house, Beattie says they were able to create their candy chute in about 20 minutes.

“The intent is I will be having gloves or tongs and pulling out fresh candy from the bag and dropping it down the tube,” Beattie said."The little ones will hold their buckets or bags right here and it’ll fall in the bucket or bag."

Our 6' candy chute is ready to be attached to the handrail! Come on, Halloween!!! 🎃👻🧙 Edit #1: a quick update, since...

Posted by Andrew Beattie on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Beattie even posted his creation on Facebook thinking it might help give someone else an idea about how to keep people safe on Halloween.

