First Alert Forecast: After Sally departs, more cool conditions on the way

(WHSV) - Post-Tropical Storm Sally will continue to pass to our south tonight. Some areas in our northern viewing area will not see more than a drizzle while areas more south will see more of a steady light rain. A cold front clears us out for tomorrow and beyond.

THURSDAY: Evening temperatures in the 60s with showers from Rockingham County southward, the Northern and Potomac Valley will not see more than a drizzle. Rain showers should be out of our way by midnight as Sally moves east. Cloudy and foggy weather takes over for the rest of the overnight with lows around 60.

Rain showers will begin to move out just before midnight as the system moves east. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies transition to partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Another hazy day from wildfire smoke. Highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A chilly night with temperatures falling into the mid 40s.

More smoke from the western wildfires will be high in the sky on Friday, bringing back hazy conditions. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Right now wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor for the day so it looks like we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy. A chilly night, lows around 40 degrees. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s. Some of the mountain locations along the Alleghenies may even see some patchy frost.

SUNDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear and cool overnight, lows in the low 40s. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chilly again overnight, lows around 40 degrees. Some spots in West Virginia will likely drop into the 30s.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs around 70 in the afternoon. Chilly again overnight, lows in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool morning, temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. We may end up with returning smoky haze for the middle to the end of the week. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low 50s.

