Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled Friday in Penn Laird

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WRDW)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that there will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Sept. 18.

The event is by appointment only, and those who wish to be tested should call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 by Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. The Virginia Department of Health says that those who want testing must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, 1 Rockingham Park Way, Penn Laird, Va. 22846.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

CVS Health opens COVID-19 testing sites in Harrisonburg, Staunton

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
CVS Health has announced it will open an additional 21 new COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia — one of them being in Harrisonburg, and another being in Staunton.

Local

UVA aims to contextualizing Thomas Jefferson statue in front of Rotunda

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
The University of Virginia calls the decision to contextualize the Thomas Jefferson statue in front of the UVA Rotunda part of a plan to tell the complicated life of contradiction its founder lived.

Local

HRECC announces new Text to 9-1-1 program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents are now able to text 911 when they have an emergency.

Local

UVA discovers cluster of coronavirus cases at residence hall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Virginia says its increasing testing of students after it identified a cluster of coronavirus cases in a residence hall.

Latest News

State

Virginia Senate panel kills paid sick leave COVID-19 bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of COVID-19.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,101 on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, September 17, Virginia has had 137,460 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Amber alert canceled, 17-year-old safely located

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police issued Amber Alert for Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, who is believed to be in extreme danger

News

Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, is believed to be in extreme danger

Updated: 4 hours ago
Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, who is believed to be in extreme danger

News

COVID-19 case at Clymore Elementary School

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Bond notified parents of students at Clymore Elementary School of a positive case of COVID-19 in either a student or staff member.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast