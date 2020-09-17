Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled Friday in Penn Laird

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health announced that there will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Sept. 18.

The event is by appointment only, and those who wish to be tested should call the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department at 540-574-5101 by Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. The Virginia Department of Health says that those who want testing must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, 1 Rockingham Park Way, Penn Laird, Va. 22846.

