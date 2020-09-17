HRECC announces new Text to 9-1-1 program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents and visitors are now able to text 911 when they have an emergency.

According to a press release from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center (HRECC), the Text to 9-1-1 program allows individuals to text information about their emergency to 911. This option will support individuals who may be unable to call due to the emergency they are experiencing.

The text works the same as a call to 911 does — a communicator at HRECC will receive the text and connect with the individual about their emergency within seconds.

“We are always looking for ways that we can increase and improve upon the life-saving services we provide to our community,” HRECC Operations Team Manager Chad Siever said. “This Text to 9-1-1 program is vital to ensuring we have the most up-to-date technology and programs to support residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and we are eager to continue to find ways to serve you.”

Text to 9-1-1 should be used for emergencies only. If you have any questions about the Text to 9-1-1 program, you can email info@hrecc.org.

