New era of Waynesboro football brings optimism, increased participation

There’s new energy surrounding the Waynesboro High School football program.
There's new energy surrounding the Waynesboro High School football program.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s new energy surrounding the Waynesboro High School football program.

Brandon Jarvis is in his first year as head coach of the program and is leading the Little Giants through offseason workouts with the VHSL football season reschedule for the spring of 2021.

“(The) primary goal is get more kids excited about playing football again,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis says more than 30 athletes have been showing up to offseason workouts and there’s around 20 more who he believes are interested in playing during the spring. Creating a larger roster is one of Jarvis’ main points of emphasis for a program that has struggled in recent years. Waynesboro is 0-20 overall over the last two seasons and was forced to forfeit a game in 2019 due low roster numbers.

“It is challenging during our times but kind of our slogan or motto is Find A Way and we do the best we can with what we got," said Jarvis. "We try to make it as fun and exciting as possible.”

With a new head coach leading the program, players say there is a new sense of excitement surrounding the Little Giants.

“Especially since quarantine, we have all been locked up in the house so we are really excited to get out and I think part of it to is we have new coaching blood," said Waynesboro senior Michael Smith. "New blood in the system and we are really excited to see how that goes.”

Junior Te’Shawn Gamble added: “We just want to get better all-around. It doesn’t matter if we are winning games. We just need to get better.”

