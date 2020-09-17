Poll: 4 in 10 Virginians say they’re not likely to get COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a poll done by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, four in 10 Virginians say they’re not likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 40 percent of Virginians said they not likely to get an FDA approved and no-cost vaccine if it becomes available, while 58 percent say they are very or somewhat likely to get one, the poll found. A national poll released last month found that 35 percent of those who responded would not get the vaccine.

The VCU poll also found that 66 percent of Virginians are against having a requirement for the vaccine if it becomes approved, while 31 percent would support a required vaccine.

When asked about school, 55 percent of Virginians said they think it is not too safe or safe at all for children to return to in-person learning while 42 percent think it is very safe or somewhat safe.

The poll was conducted over the telephone and surveyed 804 adults living in the state. It has an estimated margin of error of 5.17 percentage points for all adults surveyed.

