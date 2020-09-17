Advertisement

Shenandoah County expands small business COVID-19 assistance progam

If you've applied already for the first round of assistance you do not need to apply again.
If you've applied already for the first round of assistance you do not need to apply again.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Since July, Shenandoah County has helped 33 small businesses through its Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Assistance Grant Program, and county officials say the program will continue after receiving more funding.

Earlier this summer, the county Board of Supervisors approved for $500,000 of the county’s $3.7 million in CARES ACT funding to go to the program to help struggling businesses.

Last week, the program was able to expand after the Shenandoah County Tourism and Economic Development Department received $550,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Of the funds received, $500,000 will go towards the Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Response Grants and $50,000 will help support administrative costs.

Businesses and tourism-related non-profits can apply for up to $15,000 towards up to 6 months of rent/mortgage expenses and/or expenses related to reopening their business after the closures due to COVID-19.

Jenna French, director of tourism and economic development, said because there is now a second round, some of the criteria have changed for a business to apply.

“We’ve also expanded it to include farms and agriculturally based businesses, which here in Shenandoah County, that’s our number one industry," French said. "So we really think that this program can be impactful to many of those that have been impacted as well.”

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until December or until all funds have been allocated.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia Supreme Court denies Kanye West’s appeal to get on ballot

Updated: moments ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Supreme Court denied rapper Kanye West’s appeal to be on the November ballot.

News

First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall heading into the weekend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Post-Tropical Storm Sally will continue to pass to our south tonight. Some areas in our northern viewing area will not see more than a drizzle while areas more south will see more of a steady light rain. A cold front clears us out for tomorrow and beyond. THURSDAY: Evening temperatures in the 60s with showers from Rockingham County southward, the Northern and Potomac Valley will not see more than a drizzle. Rain showers should be out of our way by midnight as Sally moves east. Cloudy and foggy weather takes over for the rest of the overnight withlows around 60. FRIDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies transition to partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Another hazy day from wildfire smoke. Highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A chilly night with temperatures falling into the mid 40s. SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Right now wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor for the day so it looks like we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy. A chilly night, lows around 40 degrees. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s. Some of the mountain locations along the Alleghenies may even see some patchy frost. SUNDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear and cool overnight, lows in the low 40s. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s. MONDAY: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chilly again overnight, lows around 40 degrees. Some spots in West Virginia will likely drop into the 30s. TUESDAY: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs around 70 in the afternoon. Chilly again overnight, lows in the mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: A cool morning, temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. We may end up with returning smoky haze for the middle to the end of the week. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low 50s.

Local

Valley businesses are working to meet Sept. 25 deadline for Emergency Temporary Standard

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
The Emergency Temporary Standard, or ETS, is a set of rules intended to protect workplaces and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This was adopted in absence of federal guidelines.

Local

Charlottesville-based missionaries offering free Spanish classes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Missionaries in the Charlottesville area are giving back and volunteering their time to teach Spanish virtually.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Nathaneal Daniel

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nathaneal Daniel, 55, is wanted by the local police.

Latest News

Local

Staunton City Schools recognized as ‘School Division of Innovation’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Thursday, the state Board of Education recognized 15 Virginia school divisions as “School Divisions of Innovation." One of those divisions is Staunton Public Schools.

State

The Salvation Army to start Christmas donations early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
“We have looked at our numbers... and so we have collectively said we need help this year to rescue Christmas."

Local

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Shenandoah County.

Travel

Vehicle crash on US-340N in Augusta Co. causes delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
VDOT has reported a vehicle crash on US-340N in the vicinity of Ladd Road and Rt. 631 E/W in Augusta County.

State

CVS Health opens COVID-19 testing sites in Harrisonburg, Staunton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
CVS Health has announced it will open an additional 21 new COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia — one of them being in Harrisonburg, and another being in Staunton.