Shenandoah County expands small business COVID-19 assistance progam

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Since July, Shenandoah County has helped 33 small businesses through its Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Assistance Grant Program, and county officials say the program will continue after receiving more funding.

Earlier this summer, the county Board of Supervisors approved for $500,000 of the county’s $3.7 million in CARES ACT funding to go to the program to help struggling businesses.

Last week, the program was able to expand after the Shenandoah County Tourism and Economic Development Department received $550,000 from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Of the funds received, $500,000 will go towards the Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Response Grants and $50,000 will help support administrative costs.

Businesses and tourism-related non-profits can apply for up to $15,000 towards up to 6 months of rent/mortgage expenses and/or expenses related to reopening their business after the closures due to COVID-19.

Jenna French, director of tourism and economic development, said because there is now a second round, some of the criteria have changed for a business to apply.

“We’ve also expanded it to include farms and agriculturally based businesses, which here in Shenandoah County, that’s our number one industry," French said. "So we really think that this program can be impactful to many of those that have been impacted as well.”

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until December or until all funds have been allocated.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.