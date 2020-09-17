Staunton City Attorney resigns after 16 years, replacement process begins

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton is in the early steps of finding a new city attorney.

After 16 years, Doug Guynn has resigned from his position as attorney for the City of Staunton. Guynn says it has been a privilege serving the City and its people. The city attorney represents City Council, the School Board, and the Economic Development Authority.

Guynn plans to remain in that role through January 31, then return exclusively to private practice following his passion of education law with BotkinRose in Harrisonburg.

“Doug carries himself with such professionalism and he brings honor to a most noble profession,” stated Staunton Mayor, Andrea Oakes. “He will be missed. He has been such an attribute for the city council.”

City Council will now be tasked with finding a new attorney to fill the vacancy Guynn leaves. According to Oakes, City Council will have to retain an attorney through the interview process, in order to find an attorney that’s a good fit for Staunton.

