Staunton City Schools recognized as ‘School Division of Innovation’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday, the state Board of Education recognized 15 Virginia school divisions as “School Divisions of Innovation." One of those divisions is Staunton City Schools.

The recognition is given by the Board of Education to divisions for designing and implementing alternatives to traditional instructional practices and school structures that improve learning and promote college and career readiness, and good citizenship, according to a press release.

The press release says that Staunton City Schools received recognition for supporting high-quality instruction through initiatives and improvements, facilitating opportunities and supports for authentic learning experiences (including support for performance assessments and expansion of work-based learning) and focusing multiple efforts supporting equity and the development of an inclusive culture and community.

“I think it is fair to say that innovation has never been more important in public education than today as schools across the commonwealth and nation focus on improving distance learning in the face of a pandemic, while addressing inequities in opportunities and outcomes,” Board of Education President Daniel Gecker said. “I congratulate the leaders of all these school divisions for creating innovative plans to address the challenges in their schools and engage their students in deeper learning across the curriculum.”

