Advertisement

The Salvation Army to start Christmas donations early

Salvation Army to start Christmas donations early for Rescue Christmas initiative.
Salvation Army to start Christmas donations early for Rescue Christmas initiative.(NBC12)
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Christmas may not be on your mind yet, but the Salvation Army is hoping to change that for the “Rescue Christmas” initiative.

“Normally we usually kick off the first of November, and we’re kicking off middle of September, first of October,” said Captain Jason Burns, the Central Virginia area commander.

Captain Burns says they’ve expanded their efforts by opening sign-ups for their giving events, like Angel Tree, earlier than usual this year, among other changes.

“We have looked at our numbers, we’ve looked at the projections of what’s happening, and so we have collectively said we need help this year to rescue Christmas,” he said.

The Salvation Army has also moved some of their operations digital to make it more widespread, meaning you’ll see less of those red kettles and volunteer bell ringers at storefronts or street corners.

The kettles can actually be rented out to people who hope to raise money at their own events, or you money can now also be raised digitally. But closer to the holidays, the red kettles will be around town, now offering contact-less options:

“On each of our locations, you’ll have a sicker that will be either on the sign or on the kettle, and that will be the Apple Pay or the Google Pay options,” Captain Burns said.

The funds won’t just go to their Christmas efforts, but also to provide food, rent, and other costs for families staying at their shelters, and at the Boys and Girls' Club.

“Next year is another set of circumstances that we cannot foresee all of them, but we know that the challenges are there. And having a strong Christmas, one where we can come in and rescue the fallen - rescue those who are less fortunate - will give us the opportunity to continue to serve for the next twelve months,” Captain Burns added.

He says that even despite the pandemic, donations to the Salvation Army have increase because more individuals and foundations have stepped up their own efforts.

More information on the donation changes can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia Supreme Court denies Kanye West’s appeal to get on ballot

Updated: moments ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Virginia Supreme Court denied rapper Kanye West’s appeal to be on the November ballot.

News

First Alert Forecast: Feeling more like fall heading into the weekend

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Post-Tropical Storm Sally will continue to pass to our south tonight. Some areas in our northern viewing area will not see more than a drizzle while areas more south will see more of a steady light rain. A cold front clears us out for tomorrow and beyond. THURSDAY: Evening temperatures in the 60s with showers from Rockingham County southward, the Northern and Potomac Valley will not see more than a drizzle. Rain showers should be out of our way by midnight as Sally moves east. Cloudy and foggy weather takes over for the rest of the overnight withlows around 60. FRIDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies transition to partly cloudy skies by the late afternoon. Another hazy day from wildfire smoke. Highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. A chilly night with temperatures falling into the mid 40s. SATURDAY: A cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Right now wildfire smoke is not expected to be a factor for the day so it looks like we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy. A chilly night, lows around 40 degrees. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s. Some of the mountain locations along the Alleghenies may even see some patchy frost. SUNDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear and cool overnight, lows in the low 40s. A few spots in West Virginia may fall into the upper 30s. MONDAY: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chilly again overnight, lows around 40 degrees. Some spots in West Virginia will likely drop into the 30s. TUESDAY: Another chilly start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs around 70 in the afternoon. Chilly again overnight, lows in the mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: A cool morning, temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. We may end up with returning smoky haze for the middle to the end of the week. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low 50s.

Local

Charlottesville-based missionaries offering free Spanish classes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Missionaries in the Charlottesville area are giving back and volunteering their time to teach Spanish virtually.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Nathaneal Daniel

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nathaneal Daniel, 55, is wanted by the local police.

Local

Staunton City Schools recognized as ‘School Division of Innovation’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
On Thursday, the state Board of Education recognized 15 Virginia school divisions as “School Divisions of Innovation." One of those divisions is Staunton Public Schools.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah County expands small business COVID-19 assistance progam

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
Since July, Shenandoah County has helped 33 small businesses through its COVID-19 Recovery Assistance Program, and county officials say the program will continue after receiving more funding last week.

Local

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Shenandoah County.

Travel

Vehicle crash on US-340N in Augusta Co. causes delays

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
VDOT has reported a vehicle crash on US-340N in the vicinity of Ladd Road and Rt. 631 E/W in Augusta County.

State

CVS Health opens COVID-19 testing sites in Harrisonburg, Staunton

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
CVS Health has announced it will open an additional 21 new COVID-19 testing sites in Virginia — one of them being in Harrisonburg, and another being in Staunton.

Local

Free COVID-19 testing event scheduled Friday in Penn Laird

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health announced that there will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Sept. 18.