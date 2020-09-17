Advertisement

UVA-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for December 12

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The football game between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers and Hokies were originally scheduled to play Saturday, September 19 but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. Kickoff time and TV broadcast information for the December 12 matchup will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

VHSL approves plan for return to sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
A plan is in place for high school sports to return in Virginia.

News

VHSL expected to adopt "Championships +1" model Thursday

Updated: 19 hours ago
VHSL expected to adopt "Championships +1" model Thursday

Sports

College basketball season to begin Nov. 25

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The 2020-2021 college basketball season is set to begin the day before Thanksgiving.

Sports

NCAA announces changes for FCS spring season in 2021

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The NCAA D1 Council announced changes for the FCS 2021 spring season Thursday evening.

Latest News

Sports

VHSL expected to adopt sports plan Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Virginia High School League is expected to adopt a plan detailing a schedule for the return of sports during the VHSL Executive Committee meeting Thursday.

Sports

JMU football resuming offseason workouts

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison University football team is resuming offseason workouts.

News

JMU waiting results of Wednesday's NCAA D1 Council meeting

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT
JMU waiting results of Wednesday's NCAA D1 Council meeting

Sports

JMU awaiting results of D1 Council meeting

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
It’s a big week for James Madison University athletics.

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Waynesboro

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
There’s new energy surrounding Waynesboro High School athletics.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.