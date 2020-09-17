UVA-Virginia Tech football game rescheduled for December 12

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The football game between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech has been rescheduled for Saturday, December 12 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers and Hokies were originally scheduled to play Saturday, September 19 but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech. Kickoff time and TV broadcast information for the December 12 matchup will be announced at a later date.

