Vehicle crash on US-340N in Augusta Co. causes delays

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — VDOT has reported a vehicle crash on US-340N (Stuarts Draft Highway) in the vicinity of Ladd Road and Rt. 631 E/W in Augusta Co.

The northbound left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed. The southbound left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

