VHSL approves plan for return to sports

A plan is in place for high school sports to return in Virginia.
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A plan is in place for high school sports to return in Virginia.

The Virginia High School League Executive Committee approved the “Championships +1” model Thursday afternoon. It features three condensed sports seasons with Winter Sports beginning in December, Fall Sports starting in late February/early March, and Spring Sports getting underway in April. The plan was approved by a vote of

The “Championships +1” model features teams playing 60% of their normal regular-season schedules, a modified postseason with less teams than usual, and teams that don’t advance to the playoffs can play an extra game following their regular-season schedule.

“Championships +1” Model - Key Dates

VHSL Winter Sports - "Championships +1"
VHSL Fall Sports - "Championships +1"
VHSL Spring Sports - "Championships +1"
