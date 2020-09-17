Village Inn struggling with buffet-style restaurant during pandemic

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In Rockingham County, staff at the Village Inn said even though they’re following COVID-19 guidelines, they’re struggling to get guests and customers into their buffet-style restaurant.

Betty Cook, the food and beverage manager, said food prices have gone up and it’s not easy to prepare for an unknown crowd.

“It’s very, very difficult to prepare just enough and not too much because it’s going to go in the trash. Then you don’t prepare enough and you have two mechanics from down the street who are hungry and want to eat and are on a time limit."

Customers are required to wear masks and gloves while eating at the buffet, which Cook said has been an issue with some people.

“I’ve had people that have been my customers for years that are like, no offense but until that’s done we’re not coming in,” Cook said. “How do you combat that? You don’t.”

Cook said the Village Inn had some summer travelers, but nothing compared to years past. She added changes to the Rockingham County Fair was “devastating" for business.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.