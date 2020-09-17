Virginia Senate panel kills paid sick leave COVID-19 bill

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of COVID-19.

The vote by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee effectively closes the possibility of passing a sick leave requirement during a special legislative session called in part to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same committee killed a similar bill earlier in the session.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that only Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, voted against the motion to kill the bill.

Business groups said small businesses are already facing pandemic-related financial burdens and restrictions on their operations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)