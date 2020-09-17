Advertisement

Virginia Senate panel kills paid sick leave COVID-19 bill

A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of COVID-19.
A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of COVID-19.(NBC29)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia Senate committee has killed legislation that would have required employers to provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for workers who have to quarantine because of COVID-19.

The vote by the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee effectively closes the possibility of passing a sick leave requirement during a special legislative session called in part to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same committee killed a similar bill earlier in the session.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that only Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, voted against the motion to kill the bill.

Business groups said small businesses are already facing pandemic-related financial burdens and restrictions on their operations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Local

UVA discovers cluster of coronavirus cases at residence hall

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Virginia says its increasing testing of students after it identified a cluster of coronavirus cases in a residence hall.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,101 on Thursday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Thursday, September 17, Virginia has had 137,460 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Amber alert canceled, 17-year-old safely located

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police issued Amber Alert for Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, who is believed to be in extreme danger

News

Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, is believed to be in extreme danger

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez, 17, who is believed to be in extreme danger

Latest News

News

COVID-19 case at Clymore Elementary School

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Augusta County Public Schools Superintendent Eric Bond notified parents of students at Clymore Elementary School of a positive case of COVID-19 in either a student or staff member.

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

News

Village Inn struggling with buffet-style restaurant during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
In Rockingham County, staff at the Village Inn said even though they’re following COVID-19 guidelines, they’re struggling to get guests and customers into their buffet-style restaurant. Betty Cook, the food and beverage manager, said food prices have gone up and it’s not easy to prepare for an unknown crowd. “It’s very, very difficult to prepare just enough and not too much because it’s going to go in the trash. Then you don’t prepare enough and you have two mechanics from down the street who are hungry and want to eat and are on a time limit." Customers are required to wear masks and gloves while eating at the buffet, which Cook said has been an issue with some people. “I’ve had people that have been my customers for years that are like, no offense but until that’s done we’re not coming in,” Cook said. “How do you combat that? You don’t.” Cook said the Village Inn had some summer travelers, but nothing compared to years past. She added changes to the Rockingham County Fair was “devastating" for business.

News

Staunton reelection

Updated: 11 hours ago

Local

Staunton citizens form committee to explore recall election

Updated: 11 hours ago
A group of concerned Staunton citizens wants to explore the possibility of a recall election for Staunton’s four most recently elected members -- Mayor Andrea Oakes, Vice Mayor Mark Robertson, Stephen Claffey, and Amy Darby.

Local

Village Inn struggling with buffet-style restaurant during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Staff at the Village Inn said even though they’re following COVID-19 guidelines, they’re struggling to get guests and customers into their buffet-style restaurant.