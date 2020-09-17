Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert

STAFFORD CO., Va. (WHSV) -

The Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for a child abduction that occurred on September, 16 2020 at 2200 hours.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford County, Virginia

Abducted is Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez, Hispanic, female, Black hair, Brown eyes, 17 years old, 5 foot 1 inches tall, weighing 160 lbs, Last seen wearing a White T-shirt and Black pants.

The child is believed to have been abducted by Rodney Richards, Black Male, Black hair, Brown eyes, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 230 lbs, Blue Hoodie, Black jeans.

Rodney Richards is believed to have abducted Selena Jah'nyrah Fernandez (Virginia State Police)

Last seen driving a white 4 door Honda sedan.

For further information contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 5406584400 or visit www.vaamberalert.com

