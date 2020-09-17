Virginia Supreme Court denies Kanye West’s appeal to get on ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Supreme Court denied rapper Kanye West’s appeal to be on the November ballot.

The court concluded their decision by saying, “[h]aving considered the record and arguments presented, we find it is not ‘appropriate under the circumstances of th[is] case’ to alter the temporary injunction.”

Earlier this month, a Richmond judge ordered West to be removed from the ballot.

The judge found the campaign fraudulently obtained signatures needed to get on the ballot.

“I’m pleased the Supreme Court of Virginia agreed with me today and denied Kanye West’s appeal. This case could have thrown the election into chaos, drastically changing the ballot and potentially disenfranchising tens of thousands of Virginians during an election that has brought challenges like none we have ever dealt with before,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.

Herring says Thursday’s ruling helps ensure that every vote is counted in November.

