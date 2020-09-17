VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Shenandoah County.

The crash occurred along Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) less than a mile south of Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road).

According to officials, a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2009 Honda Civic.

The driver of the 2019 Honda, Mindee L. Cunningham, 46, of Edinburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The driver of the 2009 Honda, Christopher W. Jennings, 24, of Woodstock, Va., also died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.