Advertisement

2 of 3 symptomatic Spotswood Elementary teachers test negative for COVID-19, school reopening Sept. 21

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood Elementary School closed on Sept. 14 after three teachers notified the school they were experiencing COVID-19 experiences.

Of those three Harrisonburg City Public School teachers, only one tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said those teachers did exactly what they were supposed to do; stay home from school and get tested.

The local health department and HCPS have collaborated throughout this process to contact trace. Richards said a dedicated epidemiologist was assigned to the school’s case.

COVID-19 cases have popped up in other Valley school divisions, but out of an abundance of caution, Richards said they decided to close.

Spotswood will be reopening after seven days on Sept. 21, but not everyone will be returning to the classroom just yet.

“We’ll have a couple of classes in quarantine, of course that means those phone calls have been made and what that means has been explained and so certain students and certain staff members will be away from the school for a 14 day quarantine,” Richards said.

Richard said families and staff affected by this will be notified if this quarantine applies to them.

Before Monday’s reopening, Richard said there will be thorough cleaning of the entire elementary school.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weather

Updated: 44 minutes ago

State

’Eerily silent’: An experience from University of Virginia’s quarantined dorm

Updated: 55 minutes ago
University of Virginia students are coping under quarantine as additional positive COVID-19 cases are reported at a residence hall. Thursday night, students learned the number has risen to 15 total confirmed cases, as nine more students received positive results as part of point-prevalence testing.

News

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred along Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) less than a mile south of Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road). According to officials, a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2009 Honda Civic. The driver of the 2019 Honda, Mindee L. Cunningham, 46, of Edinburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The driver of the 2009 Honda, Christopher W. Jennings, 24, of Woodstock, Va., also died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The investigation remains ongoing.

News

HRECC announces new Text to 9-1-1 program

Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents and visitors are now able to text 911 when they have an emergency. According to a press release from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center (HRECC), the Text to 9-1-1 program allows individuals to text information about their emergency to 911. This option will support individuals who may be unable to call due to the emergency they are experiencing. The text works the same as a call to 911 does — a communicator at HRECC will receive the text and connect with the individual about their emergency within seconds. “We are always looking for ways that we can increase and improve upon the life-saving services we provide to our community,” HRECC Operations Team Manager Chad Siever said. “This Text to 9-1-1 program is vital to ensuring we have the most up-to-date technology and programs to support residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and we are eager to continue to find ways to serve you.” Text to 9-1-1 should be used for emergencies only. If you have any questions about the Text to 9-1-1 program, you can email info@hrecc.org.

Latest News

News

2 of 3 symptomatic Spotswood Elementary teachers test negative for COVID-19, school reopening Sept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Randy Harris
Spotswood Elementary School closed on Sept. 14 after three teachers notified the school they were experiencing COVID-19 experiences. Of those three Harrisonburg City Public School teachers, only one tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said those teachers did exactly what they were supposed to do; stay home from school and get tested. The local health department and HCPS have collaborated throughout this process to contact trace. Richards said a dedicated epidemiologist was assigned to the school’s case. COVID-19 cases have popped up in other Valley school divisions, but out of an abundance of caution, Richards said they decided to close. Spotswood will be reopening after seven days on Sept. 21, but not everyone will be returning to the classroom just yet. “We’ll have a couple of classes in quarantine, of course that means those phone calls have been made and what that means has been explained and so certain students and certain staff members will be away from the school for a 14 day quarantine,” Richards said. Richard said families and staff affected by this will be notified if this quarantine applies to them. Before Monday’s reopening, Richard said there will be thorough cleaning of the entire elementary school.

Local

Rockingham County church offers free WiFi to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
The Church of Solsburg upgraded its broadband connection and is working to set up a socially distanced workspace in the building’s basement.

News

Rockingham County church offers free WiFi to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Randy Harris

Weather

How do the western wildfires impact our area?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
The western wildfires have caused great impact to the western region of the United States bringing poor air quality due to the smoke being on the ground. But in our area the effects aren’t on the ground, they’re up in the sky!

State

Former Winchester attorney charged with embezzlement, forgery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A former Winchester-based attorney facing felony charges turned himself in to Virginia State Police on Thursday.

News

Augusta County parent shares her views on the schools’ reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
Earlier this month, Augusta County Public Schools started the year in a hybrid-format with virtual learning three days and in-person learning for two days. Following the start of the school year, there have been multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases at various Augusta County schools. Despite concerns all over the district, not all parents feel the same way. “If it’s between the two extremes, I’m really happy with this middle hybrid ground,” said ACPS parent, Karen Reeder. Reeder has four children, two whom opted for the virtual format. She is now considering starting her eldest son on the hybrid-format, as well. “As I am observing things and it seems like they’re are being really safe and careful. They are all wearing masks and spacing them apart and doing the A-B days,” Reeder explained. According to press releases from ACPS Superintendent Eric Bond, Augusta County public schools continue to follow CDC guidelines on reopening cleaning and disinfecting public spaces.