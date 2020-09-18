2 of 3 symptomatic Spotswood Elementary teachers test negative for COVID-19, school reopening Sept. 21

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood Elementary School closed on Sept. 14 after three teachers notified the school they were experiencing COVID-19 experiences.

Of those three Harrisonburg City Public School teachers, only one tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said those teachers did exactly what they were supposed to do; stay home from school and get tested.

The local health department and HCPS have collaborated throughout this process to contact trace. Richards said a dedicated epidemiologist was assigned to the school’s case.

COVID-19 cases have popped up in other Valley school divisions, but out of an abundance of caution, Richards said they decided to close.

Spotswood will be reopening after seven days on Sept. 21, but not everyone will be returning to the classroom just yet.

“We’ll have a couple of classes in quarantine, of course that means those phone calls have been made and what that means has been explained and so certain students and certain staff members will be away from the school for a 14 day quarantine,” Richards said.

Richard said families and staff affected by this will be notified if this quarantine applies to them.

Before Monday’s reopening, Richard said there will be thorough cleaning of the entire elementary school.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.