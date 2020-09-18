Advertisement

Blue Bell fined over $17 million for 2015 listeria outbreak

Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.
Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Blue Bell Creameries has been fined $17.25 million for criminal penalties linked to a 2015 listeria outbreak that killed three people.

In May 2020, Blue Bell pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanor counts of disturbing adulterated products.

The fine and forfeiture total is the record-breaking criminal penalty for a food safety conviction.

The plea agreement says Blue Bell was notified bout listeria contamination in ice cream products. However, the company did not immediately recall the items or make a statement about the health risk.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Study: Ending census early will cost Florida, Montana seats

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ending the 2020 census at the end of September instead of the end of October, could cost Florida and Montana congressional seats.

Local

Dynamic Aviation joins project to find Amelia Earhart’s plane

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Almost 100 years after American aviator Amelia Earhart took her first flight her resting place has yet to be found but a local aviation group is helping to find an answer.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Obesity among US adults hits all-time high, report says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The report also found that childhood obesity is on the rise.

Latest News

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ted Fioraliso
The rainy, yet upbeat ceremony included a mix of in-person and recorded speeches.

National

Neither pandemic nor rain could stop the Eisenhower Memorial dedication

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

State

’Eerily silent’: An experience from University of Virginia’s quarantined dorm

Updated: 7 hours ago
University of Virginia students are coping under quarantine as additional positive COVID-19 cases are reported at a residence hall. Thursday night, students learned the number has risen to 15 total confirmed cases, as nine more students received positive results as part of point-prevalence testing.

News

VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m. in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred along Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) less than a mile south of Route 672 (Chapman Landing Road). According to officials, a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling south on Route 11 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a northbound 2009 Honda Civic. The driver of the 2019 Honda, Mindee L. Cunningham, 46, of Edinburg, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The driver of the 2009 Honda, Christopher W. Jennings, 24, of Woodstock, Va., also died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The investigation remains ongoing.

News

HRECC announces new Text to 9-1-1 program

Updated: 7 hours ago
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents and visitors are now able to text 911 when they have an emergency. According to a press release from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center (HRECC), the Text to 9-1-1 program allows individuals to text information about their emergency to 911. This option will support individuals who may be unable to call due to the emergency they are experiencing. The text works the same as a call to 911 does — a communicator at HRECC will receive the text and connect with the individual about their emergency within seconds. “We are always looking for ways that we can increase and improve upon the life-saving services we provide to our community,” HRECC Operations Team Manager Chad Siever said. “This Text to 9-1-1 program is vital to ensuring we have the most up-to-date technology and programs to support residents in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and we are eager to continue to find ways to serve you.” Text to 9-1-1 should be used for emergencies only. If you have any questions about the Text to 9-1-1 program, you can email info@hrecc.org.