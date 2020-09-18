Advertisement

Day care worker charged with murder in 2019 death of Virginia infant

Teresa Council, 57, is charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.
Teresa Council, 57, is charged with felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and child neglect.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford County day care worker has been charged with murder and neglect in the 2019 death of an infant.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Spinnaker Way on Nov. 12, 2019, around 5 p.m. for an unresponsive 4-month-old child. The infant was taken to a hospital and died on Nov. 15.

The investigation revealed the infant had been dropped off an at in-home day care and went into cardiac arrest while in the care of 57-year-old Teresa Council. An arrest warrant was issued nearly a year later for Council on charges of felony murder, involuntary manslaugher and child neglect.

On Sept. 18, 2020, Council was arrested during a traffic stop and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

