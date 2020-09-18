Early voting underway in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Folks across the commonwealth are getting their ballots in for the November elections.

A line could be seen outside the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street around 8:30 Friday, September 18, as early in-person voting began in Virginia.

Early voting is available until Saturday, October 31.

Registered voters need to bring a driver’s license or another form of ID such has a valid U.S. passport or any other identification issued by the state, or a valid student ID card issued by any U.S. institution of higher education. A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows the name and address of the voter are also valid.

Charlottesville residents can drop off their early voting absentee ballots at the drop box by the entrance of City Hall Annex on Seventh Street North East. A staff member will be on hand near the ballot box during the day to offer any assistance and several parking spaces on the street have been reserved for curbside early voting.

The deadline to register to vote is October 13.

More info on early voting is available here.

