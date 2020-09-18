First Alert Forecast: A quiet start to the first week of fall, warming up mid-week

(WHSV) - High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm above average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area.

MONDAY: A crisp and refreshing start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s, areas of frost early (especially for West Virginia). Sunny and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. A nice day to be outside. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s, falling into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Another frost is likely, especially for those in West Virginia.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. Another comfortable day. A few more clouds overnight and not as chilly, lows in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s Tuesday morning, patchy frost likely. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny and pleasant, highs in in the upper 70s to near 80 in the afternoon. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day. A refreshing night, lows in the low to mid 50s.

The sky will become more hazy on Wednesday as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the upper levels of the atmosphere. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. A mix of sun and clouds and warm for the day, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Partly cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon, very pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A gorgeous day. Increasing clouds overnight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

