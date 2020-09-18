First Alert Forecast: Coolest temperatures of the season by this weekend

(WHSV) - Clouds will begin to clear out slowly tonight as high pressure builds into the area for quite some time. Cold air from Canada will bring temperatures well below average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight as temperatures fall in the low to mid 40s. Some areas in West Virginia will drop into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Wildfire smoke will not will be a factor for the day so we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. A great day to get out and enjoy. A very chilly night, lows in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible by Sunday morning, especially for those areas in West Virginia. Not a widespread frost.

SUNDAY: A very chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine and comfortable, highs in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Clear and cool overnight, lows in the upper 30s. A few spots in West Virginia will fall into the mid 30s. Some locations above 2,000 feet may see patchy frost.

MONDAY: Another very chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. Plenty of sunshine again and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Very chilly again with lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Another very chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. Sunny and warmer, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. The sky will be more hazy as wildfire smoke returns in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Chilly overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning, temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and pleasant, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Comfortable overnight, lows in the low 50s.

