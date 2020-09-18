Advertisement

Former Winchester attorney charged with embezzlement, forgery

(WCAX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A former Winchester-based attorney facing felony charges turned himself in to Virginia State Police on Thursday.

According to the agency, Travis Tisinger of Forty Fort, Pennsylvania was indicted by a grand jury in August on one felony count of embezzlement and two felony counts of forgery charges.

In May 2019, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office began investigating Tisinger. He was accused of withholding a client’s $8000 settlement and forging signatures.

In a press release, Virginia State Police said Tisinger turned himself in at the RSW Regional Jail and appeared before a magistrate. He was released on bond.

The investigation into Tisinger continues.

